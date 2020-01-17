New President Of Guatemala Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Venezuela

Alejandro Giammattei, Guatemala's new President on January 16 reportedly said that his country will be cutting diplomatic ties with Venezuela and closing its embassy in Caracas. Two days after his inauguration, Giammattei reportedly ordered Guatemala's foreign secretary to recall the last person remaining in the Caracas embassy. According to reports, his announcement came after a meeting with the head of the Organisation of American States, Luis Almagro.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Giammattei said that his government has instructed the foreign minister that the only person left in the embassy in Venezuela should return. He further added that his country is definitively ending relations with the government of Venezuela and the Caracus embassy will be closed.

In response to Giammattei's announcement, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Rodriguez, in a tweet, accused his of blowing down to the administration of the United States President Donald Trump. The Tweet read, “The Italian citizen who presides over the sister Republic of Guatemala has thrown himself at the feet of Donald Trump immediately. Certainly, your government will become another joke in bad taste that we will see pass and dry. Our respect and affection for the dignified Guatemalan people”.

El ciudadano italiano que Preside la hermana República de Guatemala se ha lanzado a los pies de Donald Trump de inmediato. Con certeza su gobierno se convertirá en otro chiste de mal gusto que veremos pasar y secarse. Nuestro respeto y afecto al digno pueblo guatemalteco. https://t.co/2tPjEtE4SJ — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) January 16, 2020

11th President of Guatemala

Alejandro Giammattei Falla, a retired surgeon was sworn in as the new President of Guatemala on Tuesday. The 63-year-old Giammattei became the 11th president of Guatemala since it became a democratic country in 1986. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, Colombian President Ivan Duque and President Lenin Moreno of Ecuador, attended Giammattei’s swearing-in. Reportedly, the United States also sent a delegation to the ceremony, including acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

According to reports, Giammattei, in his inauguration speech thanked the people of Guatemala and said that throughout his life he has had to see death head-on and that is how he learned how to serve people. Giammattei spoke extensively on his future plans for the country and priorities. The new President said that he would promote the legal initiative to declare criminal gangs operating in the country as "terrorist groups". Apart from that, he also spoke of education reforms and pledged to eradicate malnutrition. Giammattei further said that he must relentlessly strive to deliver a legacy of prosperity and progress within four years.

(With agency inputs)

