New South Wales Police Raid Ruby Princess, Seize Black Box For Investigations

New South Wales police has seized the black box and have taken other evidence that might help in investigating Ruby Princess cruise ship after an overnight raid. The ship authorities let more than 2,000 passengers deboarded the ship even though there were concerns regarding coronavirus.

Police start investigations

Strike Force Bast investigators are conducting inquiries on-board the Ruby Princess this evening,” NSW Police said in a statement. “The operation is being conducted under the strictest health and workplace safety guidelines.”

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Thursday that officers seized a black box “very similar to that of international planes” and other evidence. He said the captain had been extremely helpful.

“I can confirm there’s still over 1,000 crew members on the ship," he said, adding that three-quarters of them want to remain on the ship. "They feel safe on the ship and I think that’s a good outcome.”

As per reports, a total of 11 passengers who were on the ship have died due to coronavirus complications and 342 others remain infected. New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller in a statement on April 5 said that the investigation will probe actions of all parties, including government agencies and cruise line officials. Fuller also urged passengers to come out and cooperate in the investigation process.

Authorities faced a lot of criticism after the matter came into light last month, especially for allowing infected people to step foot on Australian soil. The number of coronavirus cases in Australia rose rapidly after the incident, leading to the country's highest concentration of infections. Australia now has over 3,400 active COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths in addition to 95 critical cases.

Princess issued a statement on its website on March 31, 10 days after the incident took place in Australia. The statement read, 'Being able to send home those crew members who are not required for the safe operation of the ship is the right thing to do both from a humanitarian point of view and Australia’s international standing as a maritime nation that looks after foreign nationals in its care. However, we remain concerned that it is not safe for the ship to sail away from Australia while there are crew members on board who are ill. While illness onboard has been reduced due to strong health management, the ship needs to remain within reach of Australia to access healthcare services if an urgent need arises."

(Image credit: AP) (With inputs from ANI)