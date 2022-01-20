New Spider-killing Worm Parasite Named After THIS American Actor As ‘tribute’

In a first-ever, a new species of spider-killing worm has been named after American actor Jeff Daniels' character, Dr. Ross Jennings, in the 1990 film Arachnophobia. The researchers chose Daniels' name because his role in the horror-comedy was to battle an infestation of deadly spiders, which is "exactly what the nematodes are," said Adler Dillman, a parasitologist at UC Riverside and leader of the group that discovered the worm. The team named the parasite 'Tarantobelus Jeffdanielsi.'

While Dr. Jennings in the movie eliminated his eight-legged enemies with electricity, this spider killer attacks the mouth of tarantulas, paralysing the fang-moving organs and eating behaviours. The bacteria eventually makes the spider starve to death. Prof. Dillman's team discovered the worm after he was approached by a spider breeder to identify the parasite that was killing his spiders. The breeder's spiders had then exhibited unusual behaviour upon infection like "walking around on tiptoe and not eating" and appendages around their mouths stopped working.

"It may take months because it and just don't have to eat particularly often. However, if they get this infection they will die of starvation," Prof. Dillman, a parasitologist and lead in the discovery of the spider killer, was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

The lab studies suggested that the T. jeffdanielsi infests on a spider for 11 days. The tarantula-killers are self-fertilising hermaphrodites that each made 160 babies. However, it is currently unknown if the worms fees on the host itself or on the bacteria that live on these spiders.

"It is unclear if the nematodes feed on the spider itself. It is possible that they feed on the bacteria that live on the tarantulas, Professor Dillman said.

It is to mention that nematodes are among the most abundant animals on Earth. They are represented by a whopping 25,000 different species. "Nematodes have been found around for hundreds of millions of years. They have evolved to infect every kind of host on the planet including humans. Any animal you know off on planet Earth, there is a nematode that can infect it," he added. However, this type of nematode is only the second time ever found to infect tarantulas.

Jeff Daniels 'honoured' with the homage

Jeff Daniels was initially taken aback after he heard that a new species of the nematode was named after him. "I thought: Why? is there a resemblance," he told UCR. He then quipped, "Honestly, I was honoured by the homemade to me and Arachnophobia. Made me smile. And of course, in Hollywood you haven't really made it until you have been recognised by those in the field of parasitology," he added.

(Image: Pixabay)