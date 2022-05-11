New Sri Lanka Govt This Week, No Rajapaksas, Will Abolish Executive Presidency: Gotabaya

In a massive development amid the crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Wednesday, said that he will elect a new Prime Minister and form a new Government within this week. During his address, the President agreed to bring back the 19th amendment which gave more power to the Prime Minister. He said that he will appoint a Prime Minister and a Cabinet this week that commands the majority in Parliament and can win the confidence of the people.

"I will appoint a young cabinet without any of the Rajapaksas," Gotabaya said, as he started talks with political parties to stop the country from sliding into anarchy.

"The new government's Prime Minister will be awarded the opportunity to produce a new program and take this country forward," he added.

The Sri Lankan President also added, "We are ready to abolish the Executive Presidency after discussing with the new Government that will be formed."

Before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's address, the Opposition in the country had agreed to form an interim government. They put forward several conditions one of which was President Rajapaksa's resignation at the earliest possible time. Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Lakshman Kiriella said that the Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa would accept the Prime Minister's position only if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns. However, as the President rejected the call of resigning from the post, the Opposition's plans did not come to fruition.

The Opposition had also rolled out several conditions, adding that the President should not interfere in government, and that he would support the new government in abolishing Executive Presidency. Nevertheless, this seems to be happening as Gotabaya Rajapaksa has now announced the same.

Amid unprecedented economic turmoil in the country and growing violence, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after from his post on May 9. Hours after his resignation, loyalists clashed with anti-government protesters, which forced the authorities to put in a nationwide curfew and deploy armed forces.

At least 8 people have lost their lives and more than 200 have sustained injuries. Several videos of the clashes between police and anti-government protesters continue to worsen in various parts of the island country.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

For the first time since its independence in 1948, Sri Lanka is witnessing its worst economic crisis, leaving people outraged over the rapidly surging inflation. According to reports, the foreign currency reserves of Sri Lanka have run dry and people have been facing a crisis for essential items including food, medicine, and fuel for quite a long time.

The ruling government has urged emergency assistance and blamed the COVID pandemic for the economic crisis in the country, arguing that owing to the pandemic, Sri Lanka's tourist trade came down. However, experts believe that the economic mismanagement by the Sri Lankan administration is the major cause of the economic crisis.