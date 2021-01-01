New Year: People Share Pictures Of First Sunrise Of 2021 And It's Mesmerising | Watch

Bidding a bittersweet goodbye to 2020, people across the world welcomed the New Year in their own unique style. While many of them continued the tradition to try on new cuisines, many shared their resolution on the internet. Yet there were many people, who took the opportunity to share photographs of the first sunrise of 2021.

The year 2020 had been gruelling with coronavirus pandemic jolting health care systems and hammering economies. However, with a new dawn, netizens hoped to expel the darkness of the past year. “May the first sunrise of 2021 give you motivation, positive energy, positive thinking, good health and keep you energetic throughout the year. I wish you all a very happy new year 2021,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the photograph of glinting sun. “Wishing everyone a fruitful year,” added another zealous user.

Meanwhile, ANI also joined the trend of posting pictures of the beautiful sun rising in Kolkata. "The sun rises over the horizon, in Kolkata, overlooking the Hooghly river and the Howrah Bridge on the first day of the year 2021,” they tweeted and shared the picture.

West Bengal: The sun rises over the horizon, in Kolkata, overlooking the Hooghly river and the Howrah Bridge on the first day of the year 2021 https://t.co/6Rd8HteXmx pic.twitter.com/N6ehfIMtdU — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

First sunrise of 2021.. wishing all fruitful coming year pic.twitter.com/mMTqh3qigN — jimish (@jimmsh) January 1, 2021

Here’s the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it :) Praying for everyone’s success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone... pic.twitter.com/9KfaEoSHu2 — 𝗬𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗱 (@yashshepherd_) January 1, 2021

Google's New Year doodle

Jumping to the bandwagon of New Year celebrations, Google rolled out a brand new Google doodle featuring a ticking ‘cuckoo clock’ welcoming 2021 and bidding farewell to 2020, a year full of unprecedented challenges for millions across the globe. The new art featuring on Google’s home page features a bird which can be seen coming out of the clock which has 2021 written on it. The tiny bird can also be seen hailing the New Year and Google described its newest doodle by saying that when the clock strikes midnight “and out comes the cuckoo”. Wishing everyone the very best for the upcoming year, Google’s post was lauded by internet users.

