Detroit Fire Crew Pose In Front Of Burning House; Incident To Be Investigated

A photo was shared on social media by Detroit Fire Incidents Page on Tuesday evening. The caption of the picture read, “Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!". The picture showed a dozen firefighters in front of the two-story home in Michigan as flames continued to engulf the house. The picture has now been removed from Facebook.

House was empty

Talking to international media, the Detroit Fire Department confirmed that the house seen ablaze was empty at the time. There's no indication of when the picture was taken, but fire officials said they believe that it was taken to celebrate a retiring Battalion Chief. The house was too dangerous to enter at the time of the celebration, according to Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones in a statement to an international media said there are a lot of other ways to celebrate a retirement. Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them. He called the photo 'inappropriate' and 'unprofessional' and said disciplinary action will follow if the photo is verified. Jones added that the picture will be investigated. Fornell went on to further disapprove of the picture deemed it as 'despicable'.

Nearly 100 people had shared the image on Facebook by Wednesday morning, Detroit News reported. Although the snapshot has since been removed, it was swiftly criticized by several people online. I hope that was a staged fire, commented one user. I'd hate to think my firemen were posing for pictures while a real house was burning. Way to go. Way to look professional and this puts a really bad rep on your company too, wrote another. Detroit Fire Incidents responded to the backlash in a statement posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

In the other part of the world, Bush fires in Australia have claimed more than 12 lives. Recently, Harvey Keaton, the 19-month-old son of a volunteer firefighter who died fighting the bushfires received a bravery medal by the Australian authorities.