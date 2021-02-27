New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza Quits, Paves Way For First Black Woman

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced that he will be stepping down in the month of March. This gives way for the promotion of the system’s first Black female chief. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Carranza said that he came to New York city with a mission to help the DOE reach its full potential. His main aim was to serve and lift all the children of New York Schools. ‘We have created so much important change together with all that I have. In March, I will be stepping down as Chancellor’, he wrote.

I came to New York City 3 years ago with a mission – to help the DOE reach its full potential, and to serve and lift up all of our @NYCschools children. And we have created so much important change together with all that I have. In March, I will be stepping down as Chancellor. — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) February 26, 2021

Moment of 'national importance'

Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a press briefing announced that Carranza will be replaced by Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Porter. De Blasio said that she will make history and termed this as a moment of ‘national importance’. Carranza has served for over 30 years. Talking about his journey he said that the schools in New York are the strongest that he has seen. He said, “They are home to the most powerful teaching I have seen in my 30+ years as an educator. Our teachers and school staff's equity-centered approach make our students feel seen, heard, and believed in”. He added, "Our schools are where children can develop their dreams and then chase them, regardless of the language they speak, or the neighborhood they live in. The change we’ve created together will help lift up generations of children to come".

To all my colleagues at @NYCschools: it is incredibly hard to say goodbye to you. You are the most dedicated and hardworking colleagues I have ever had the privilege of working with. — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) February 26, 2021

During the briefing, Porter said she was ready to lead the system toward recovery as she pledged to focus on the racial lines that prevail in the school’s system. She said that segregation exists. She further said that she will be focussing on the inequities around admissions processes.

