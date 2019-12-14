New York: Elderly Couple Donates 1,000 Restored Instruments To District School

An elderly couple from New York donated nearly 1,000 instruments to the Rochester School District through the Education Foundation. Charlie Hale and Dorothy Stansel's passion to restore old instruments, made every day a Christmas for the children of the school. Stansel, a retired chemist and Hale, a retired doctor are nearly in their 80s and reportedly have been very active in making the instruments return to their former glory and then give them away in hundreds. The couple reportedly started buying old instruments a few years ago after Stansel took a class in instrument repair.

According to the lead teacher for the Rochester arts department, Alison Schmitt called it 'unbelievable' how just two humans care immensely about the people's children. Furthermore, Schmitt even said that the donations made by the couple have made a huge difference in the lives of students who see art as a form of escape. Sophomore William Delgado said that music can help to 'create somebody' as it created him. Even studies consistently show that music education helps children to do better in school and in overall performance. The 'legendary' couple was even honoured by the Foundation back in 2018 for their 'extraordinary' contribution.

Today's award winner spotlight is on Carlie Hale and Dorothy Stansel!



Today's award winner spotlight is on Carlie Hale and Dorothy Stansel!

We acknowledge this lovely couple for their dedication as well as their talent in restoring a number of donated musical items at REF. Check them out at our TOAST event on October 17th.

