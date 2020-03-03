New York Homes Turn Into Igloos Overnight, Netizens Say 'welcome To Narnia'

Houses of New York residents have turned into igloos overnight. Startling images of large snow-covered houses have been shared across social media. The residents of Hamburg woke up nearly entrapped in their houses on February 27, when the temperatures dropped below 32 Fahrenheit (0 Celsius), as per media reports.

WOW... Absolutely fantastic view of the ice houses in Hamburg, New York on the shores of Lake #Erie this morning 29th February! Photos taken by 📸 https://t.co/eyUuDc7RTJ #severeweather #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/ow0GFCHAVb — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) February 29, 2020

'Lake- effect snow'

The effect is said to be caused by a mass of cold air, moving across the stretch of the lake with higher temperatures. The houses look like as if they are something out of a winter wonderland, covered with a thick sheet of snow. 'Lake- effect snow', near Lake Erie in New York, which is a natural phenomenon, has made the houses of that area resemble a scene out of 'Frozen' as if it is a 'snow castle'.

While the startling images online seem to be mystical, with people desiring to go the place to experience this winter wonderland, locals, however, have a contrasting view. As per reports, locals have to face hardships.

Some residents reportedly complained that the 3-foot-thick snow has left the indoors of their houses dark, as sunlight is unable to penetrate through. The residents are now worried about the structural damage this phenomenon can cause to their property, as the ice had started to melt by Friday.

Have a look at the comments people shared after seeing this wonderland.

They are really mortally dangerous. Beware of that icicles. — İbrahim USLU (@_ibrahim_uslu) February 29, 2020

