New York: Two Domesticated Cats Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two pet cats in New York have reportedly tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, becoming the first domesticated animals in the US to have the virus. According to an international media outlet, the US Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on April 22 that the two cats had developed mild respiratory illness before testing positive for COVID-19. The department has, however, also said that both the cats are expected to recover.

The cats are believed to have caught the virus from their owners of people in their neighbourhood. As per reports, the animals live in different parts of the state. In one case, the owner was reportedly diagnosed with the deadly disease before the cat showed symptoms. In the second case, a person in the household developed a respiratory illness for a short period before the cat got sick.

As this is not the first case of a pet contracting Coronavirus, a recent study also revealed that cats can become infected with COVID-19. However, there currently no evidence of the virus spreading from cats to people. Last month, scientists also revealed that pet dogs and cats cannot transmit the disease to humans.

As per reports, the deadly new coronavirus is believed to have spread from bats to humans and other than a few scattered reports of cats and dogs becoming infected, there has been no strong evidence that pets can be carriers of the Coronavirus. On April 5, a tiger from the Bronx Zoo tested positive for Coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected zookeeper. The tiger had developed a dry cough and lost its appetite prompting zookeepers to test the tiger.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 184,000 lives worldwide as of April 23. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.6 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 717,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, while the economy is struggling.

