New Zealand Abandons 'Zero COVID' Strategy Amid Spread Of Delta Variant

Amid a persistent Delta variant outbreak, New Zealand recently abandoned its ‘Zero COVID’ strategy and announced that it will instead look to live with the virus. For a year and a half, New Zealand had adopted one of the world’s strictest approaches to trying to control the spread of the deadly virus. The ‘Zero COVID’ strategy involved strict lockdowns, extensive testing, heavily controlled or closed borders, as well as robust contact tracing systems and quarantine mandates.

However, with an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, New Zealand announced that the country would no longer pursue an approach that would attempt to eliminate all COVID-19 cases. According to New York Times, NZ PM Jacinda Ardern acknowledged an end to the elimination strategy seven weeks into a lockdown that has failed to halt the Delta variant outbreak. PM Ardern announced that the restrictions would be gradually lifted in Auckland.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, 4 October, Ardern said, “We’re transitioning from our current strategy into a new way of doing things. With Delta, the return to zero is incredibly difficult, and our restrictions alone are not enough to achieve that quickly. In fact, for this outbreak, it’s clear that long periods of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases.”

She added, “What we have called a long tail, feels more like a tentacle that has been incredibly hard to shake.”

New Zealand’s COVID-19 outbreak

Further, PM Ardern said that a lockdown affecting 1.7 million people in Auckland will be scaled back in phases, with some freedoms introduced from Wednesday. The latest move comes amid a time when New Zealand has been recording new COVID cases in Auckland, which has been in lockdown for nearly 50 days. With rise in cases and amid mounting pressure, PM Ardern has said that her new strategy was never to have zero cases, but to aggressively stamp out the virus.

PM Ardern said it was important that the country maintain strict controls, however, saying it still needed to “contain and control the virus as much as possible, while we make our transition from a place where we only use heavy restrictions to a place where we use vaccines in everyday public health measures.” The New Zealand PM also added that strict lockdown will end once 90 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated against COVID-19. It is worth mentioning that as of now, only 78 per cent of the population have had at least one shot and 46 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Image: AP/Pixabay