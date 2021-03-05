New Zealand Agency Downgrades Its Tsunami Warning After Earthquake Of 8.1-magnitude

New Zealand on early Friday downgraded its tsunami warning after a powerful earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region sparking fears of a tsunami. According to the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency, the 8.1- magnitude earthquake was the third to strike the area on Friday morning local time. As per media reports, residents in some areas received emergency alerts on their phones urging them to "EVACUATE NOW" because tsunami sirens ran out.

READ | 'Tsunami Alert': NZ Asks Citizens To Clear Waterfront After Earthquake Hits South Pacific

New Zealand downgrades tsunami warning after earthquake

Acting upon this situation, the emergency agency issued a temporary evacuation order for the people living near the coast and warning them to not stay at their homes as a "damaging tsunami is possible". The Kermadec Islands are 500 to 620 miles northeast of New Zealand's North Island. The East Coast of the North Island from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatane and Opotiki and Great Barrier Island are all included in the Pacific nation's tsunami warning.

READ | Strong Quake Hits Japan's Northeast Coast; No Tsunami Alert

However, later during the day, the emergency agency downgraded its warning from a "land and marine threat" to "beach and marine threat", meaning that all residents who had evacuated their homes, could now return back. Asking people to stay away from beaches, shores and river, the downgraded tsunami warning said that strong currents and unpredictable surges may continue for several hours.

READ | Powerful Quake Hits Off New Zealand, Prompting Evacuations

New Zealand earthquake of 8.1- magnitude had also triggered warnings in Hawaii and in American Samoa, which were later cancelled. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology reported observations of a 64 centimetre (approximately 2 foot) tsunami wave at its remote Norfolk Island.

It should be noted here that Thursday's earthquake was the largest to strike anywhere in the world since August 2018, when an 8.2- magnitude earthquake struck much deeper in South Pacific, near Fiji. Only around one or fewer earthquakes of 8.0-magnitude or greater occur each year.

READ | Strong Earthquake Shakes Western Indonesia; No Tsunami Alert