New Zealand Agrees To Repatriate Suspected ISIS Member And Her Children

A 26-year-old woman suspected of being an Islamic State (IS) member can be repatriated from Turkey, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said on July 26. According to The Guardian, the woman had citizenships of both Australia and New Zealand until Australia revoked her citizenship and refused to reverse the decision. That led to the New Zealand PM accusing Canberra of running away from its responsibilities.

On Monday, Ardern said that the government had taken into account the international responsibilities as well as the details of this particular case, including the fact that children were involved. She added that the decision to allow the woman and her two young children to return was 'not taken lightly'. She even added that great care would be taken to minimise any risk to New Zealanders.

Details of the case to be kept private

As per reports, the woman had been caught entering Turkey from Syria with her children. The 26-year-old had left for Syria in 2014 on an Australian passport. However, Canberra stripped the woman of citizenship last year, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling her 'an enemy of the country.

Following Morrison’s decision, Ardern hit out at Australia and said that the woman should return to Australia, where she had spent most of her childhood and adult life. But on Monday, the NZ Prime Minister said that Wellington had no choice but to take in the woman as it was the only place she could legally reside.

"They are not Turkey's responsibility, and with Australia refusing to accept the family, that makes them ours," Ardern said.

The PM added that now it is up to the police to choose if the woman should face a criminal investigation upon her return. “Agreeing to a managed return was the right step in this case, but we reserve the right to look at any future cases on a case-by-case basis based on the best interests of New Zealand,” Ardern said. It is worth noting that planning for the family’s return to New Zealand has involved the police and several other agencies, but the details of those arrangements will be kept private for security reasons.

(Inputs from AP)

