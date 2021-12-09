New Zealand Announces Smoke-free Action Plan To Curb Tobacco-related Casualties

In a historic move to minimise casualties related to smoking, the New Zealand government has come up with a new plan to invoke a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger indulging in the act. According to the plan, Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said the country envisions reducing smoking to less than 5% for all population groups by 2025. Explaining the plan, Verrall said the government is also pondering selling tobacco products with very low nicotine levels. She also said the government has planned to decrease the stores that are promoting cigarettes in the country. According to her, the government plan to slash the stores only to help the retailers.

"This is a historic day for the health of our people. Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand and causes one in four cancers. Smoking-related harm is particularly prevalent in our Māori, Pacific and low-income communities," Verrall said in a statement released on Thursday.

New Zealand is taking a historic step towards our smokefree future.



We will implement bold measures, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of our #Smokefree2025 Action Plan. https://t.co/rx2tkrWJK9 — Ayesha Verrall (@drayeshaverrall) December 8, 2021

"While smoking rates are heading in the right direction, we need to do more, faster to reach our goal. If nothing changes, it would be decades till Māori smoking rates fall below 5%, and this Government is not prepared to leave people behind," added Verrall.

Further, Dr Ayesha added she has seen families being destroyed over the years just due to their sole breadwinner having a habit of consuming tobacco products. It is worth mentioning that the minimum age to buy cigarettes in New Zealand is currently 18 and the data shows smoking rates have steadily fallen in New Zealand. According to the health ministry, only about 11% of adults smoking and 9% smoke every day. The Associate Minister of Health said that the smoking rate among the indigenous community, Maori remains high. As per the health data, around 22% of Maori people smoke daily. She noted that the government has also framed plans to help the community in reducing their smoking habits.

The plan would encourage black marketing

Apart from banning cigarettes, the government has also imposed heavy taxes on cigarettes. Despite this, the results were not as per the expectations. "We don’t think tax increases will have any further impact. “It’s really hard to quit and we feel if we did that, we’d be punishing those people who are addicted to cigarettes even more, " said Verrall.

However, when the Associated Press asked a retailer who claimed he has more than 550 stores in New Zealand, that the move would encourage black marketing of cigarettes and could affect the low earning people heavily. “We all want a smoke-free New Zealand,” he said. “But this is going to hugely impact small businesses. It should not be done so it is destroying dairies, lives and families in the process. It’s not the way.”

With inputs from AP

Image: AP