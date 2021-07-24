New Zealand Approves Employees' Minimum Sick Leave Entitlement To 10 Days

On Saturday, a law in New Zealand went into effect that doubled employees' minimum sick leave entitlement to ten days, benefiting both employers and employees. The measure intends to “help Kiwis and workplaces stay healthy,” according to Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood.

Unwell employees are 20% less productive

Wood said that Covid-19 has taught the value of staying at home when we are unwell. By providing the people with a minimum of 10 days of sick leave, they are assisting them in doing so and preventing the spread of bugs. He added that having a healthy and well-rested staff benefits firms, noting that studies show that employees who work while unwell are 20% less productive, while the healthiest workers are up to three times more productive.

Employees will be eligible for the additional benefits at various points throughout the next year, depending on their work anniversary dates. According to the Minister, new employees will continue to be eligible for at least 10 days of sick leave after six months on the job, and the present maximum entitlement of any unused sick leave will remain at 20 days per year.

Employee benefits will not be doubled automatically. It will be determined by the start date of an employee's employment. Employees who have worked for their present employer for at least six months will be eligible on their next entitlement anniversary, while employees who have not yet worked for their current employer for six months will be eligible after completing six months of employment (which will become their entitlement anniversary). Employees can still carry over up to 20 days of sick leave per year, which should alleviate some of the concerns that small businesses have about workers who have collected a lot of sick time. Employers can, of course, offer a higher entitlement if they so desire.

The bill was passed on May 19th

The Holidays Increasing Sick Leave Amendment Bill was passed back on May 19th, with Labour, the Greens voting in favour and the ACT and National Party voting against. Michael Wood stated that in an era when we are intimately aware of how contagious diseases spread, he remarked, it is perhaps more critical than ever that they move past the old-time culture of toughing it out.