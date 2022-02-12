New Zealand, Australia Ask Their Citizens To Leave Ukraine As Russian Invasion Fears Mount

As the tensions between Kyiv and Moscow continue to intensify, governments of New Zealand and Australia on Friday urged their citizens to leave Ukraine "immediately." Citing the volatile security situation along the eastern European borders, New Zealand (NZ) stressed that things "can change at short notice." The warning by NZ comes as the country's ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is "very limited" as it doesn't have diplomatic representation there.

"New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government's ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited," the NZ foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support for evacuating in these circumstances," the release added.

Meanwhile, Britain has also urged its first nationals to move out from Ukraine. European Union (EU), on the other hand, had asked its non-essential staff to depart from the former Soviet state, without issuing a formal 'evacuation' notice. The orders come as US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan during a White House press briefing on Friday stated that there is intel suggesting "distinct possibility" of Russian invasion into Kyiv.

Australia urges citizens to fly out of Ukraine

On Friday, Australian PM Scott Morrison called on citizens of his country to fly out of Ukraine. Dubbing the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia "very dangerous", PM Morrison stated, "We respect their decisions (Australian citizens who wish to stay back in Ukraine) but our advice to them is very clear- for your own safety you should seek to make you way out of Ukraine," regional Australian media News AU reported. His remarks came after US State Secretary Antony Blinken during the QUAD meeting on Friday warned that the Russian invasion of Kyiv "could come anytime now."

Meanwhile, the US Defence Department (DoD) has deployed 3,000 troops to Poland as per directions by President Joe Biden, after NSA Sullivan predicted an "imminent" attack "could begin during the (Beijing Winter) Olympics." According to a DoD official, who spoke to Sputnik under conditions of anonymity, the movement is to protect NATO territories in case of an attack and not support Ukraine. The US has also relocated its 1,000 military soldiers from Germany to Romania.

Biden, Putin to talk over phone call amid mounting Ukraine-Russia standoff

The developments come as US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart are set to engage in phonic conversation later today, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti news agency. The meeting comes after White House released a statement saying Biden will discuss Russian military build-up of nearly 1,50,000 troops along the eastern Ukraine borders, Donbas region, with Transatlantic leaders. Peskov, however, stressed that the phone call was requested by Washington.

While the US has intensified its alert against Russia, citing intelligence sources, Moscow has maintained that it does not intend to invade Kyiv. Contrarily, it has begun massive military drills with Belarus and issued coastal warnings along the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to conduct naval exercises in the coming week.

(Image: AP)