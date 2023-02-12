New Zealand Braces For Cyclone Gabrielle After Record Rainfall As 'red' Warning Issued

The people of New Zealand’s North Island have been bracing for a “potentially devastating” weather event as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards the region, reported The Guardian. This comes after record-breaking rain just a few weeks ago. New Zealand’s MetService issued red weather warnings on Sunday for intense rain and gale-force winds. The impact of storm Gabrielle would also include Auckland which had suffered record rains only two weeks ago.

Taking to Twitter, MetService wrote, "Severe Weather Warning Update The latest Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been issued."

In the red warning, the weather service shared the impact of the rains which would cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

New Zealand Storm advisory

New Zealand's city with 1.7 million residents has been asked to be attentive and prepare for the worst amid storm Gabrielle's warning. "The city could see up to 200mm of rain on Monday, with the Coromandel area to the east in line for 400mm," said the MetService. The deputy controller of Auckland Emergency Management, Rachel Kelleher, said, “We are looking down the barrel of a very severe and potentially devastating weather event.” Further, as per New Zealand's weather service advisory, "A storm surge could coincide with a high tide in the early hours of Tuesday morning." In the advisory, the weather agency shared a map in which one can see the western tip of the North Island witnessed wind gusts up to 140 km/h on Sunday morning. This “Cyclone Gabrielle is on our doorstep and it will be a challenging time for all of us, but we are well prepared and are taking it seriously. Aucklanders are strong and resilient and we will get through this,” said Mayor Wayne Brown in a briefing on Sunday.

Schools across Auckland set to close

Schools across Auckland will be shut down from Monday as New Zealand’s largest city braces for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported Sunday.

Without any officila order issued yet, 36 schools and varsities have decide to shut their doors, RNZ said, while the InterCity bus network will also reduce its services.