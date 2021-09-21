New Zealand Business Community 'agitated' Over Stringent Lockdown Curbs: Report

A recent survey published on Tuesday states that the business community of New Zealand are stressed and agitated after COVID-induced lockdowns. The prolonged lockdown has reportedly led to low earnings as well as created job uncertainty around the businesses. Though New Zealand businesses are supportive of the nation's COVID-19 policies, yet, they seemed to want more initiatives on vaccination, running tests, and tracing, as well as more government assistance. The BusinessNZ Network COVID-19 Pulse Survey has performed the study in September 2021, gathering feedback from 456 BusinessNZ Network members.

As per the survey, the majority of Auckland companies were affected by lockdown curbs while a large portion of them remains dysfunctional during the ongoing lockdown. The survey responses show that almost 40% of New Zealand firms claimed that they couldn't carry out trade owing to Level 4 limitations. While in the case of Auckland, the number went twice as high as others. Businesses in Auckland have expressed a desire to have important services evaluated by the administration so that more companies can function safely and effectively under Level 4 limitations.

New Zealand businesses affected due to coronavirus lockdowns

The survey finding further depicts that the businesses throughout the nation wanted better COVID initiatives to promote vaccination coverage and saliva sampling accessibility. They applauded the initiative in making QR (quick response) code scanning and record-keeping mandatory inside the workplace, but they do not support the vaccination passports for visitors.

According to the study, approximately 84% of firms across the nation are of the opinion that their income will be negatively affected in the coming 3-6 months. Businesses in various regions of the nation have expressed worry over the government support program, arguing that targeted assistance for the most impacted industry is required. Many companies have also stated that financial support grants do not cover a major share of fixed expenditures.

As per Xinhua, the Chief Executive of BusinessNZ, Kirk Hope stated that the results will be used by the BusinessNZ Network to push for enhanced COVID regulations in the coming future.

New Zealand COVID cases

While on the other hand, almost 71% of the New Zealand population over the age of 12 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and more than 37% have been administered all three doses. Whereas, in the last 24 hours, New Zealand witnessed 13 new COVID cases in the nation. As per the latest COVID numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed viral cases in New Zealand is 4095 and the total number of fatalities that happened due to COVID is 27. More than 3,743 have been recovered from the disease. Yet, the average number of COVID cases recorded in the last seven days is 18.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)