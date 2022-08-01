New Zealand Climbers Survive Dangerous Avalanche By Building Snow Cave: Reports

Two climbers who were buried in an avalanche and then caught in a bad storm in New Zealand survived their ordeal by digging themselves out of the snow. The incident happened earlier this week, revealing that the climbers survived by building a snow cave and feeding on just muesli bars.

As reported by The Guardian, the two men were in their 20s and had set out on a three-day ice-climbing expedition in New Zealand's Remarkables mountain range. It was reported that while they were making their way uphill, they face an avalanche that carried them about 20 meters downhill.

In a rare experience, the two climbers in order to survive courageously dug themselves out of the snow. After coming out, they decided to call the police, who then alerted the Wakatipu alpine cliff rescue to save the two men. However, the storm conditions in the region made it impossible for the rescue teams to reach the climbers by helicopter twice.

“It's very steep and rugged terrain and it is mountainous and snowy. When storms come out it can be a pretty inhospitable place,” team coordinator Russ Tilsley was quoted as saying by The Guardian. The coordinator further said that after several attempts we decided to wait for the next morning to continue with the rescue operation.

The two climbers reportedly spent the night inside the cave where it was relatively warmer. According to the Independent, Tilsley informed that while it was about -7 degrees celsius to -12 degrees celsius overnight on the slopes, it would have been around -1 degrees celsius to 0 degrees celsius in the snow cave.

Rescue team kept a check on the duo

Meanwhile, the rescue team continuously checked on the two men for food during the night. The two climbers had around 10-15 muesli bars with them that helped them survive the cold night. The men survived the night and were rescued on Wednesday morning.

According to The Guardian, it was revealed that the duo survived the Avalanche as fortunately, they were present at the edge of it when it happened. However, Tilsey later said that the pair was a little shaken by the incident, but were pretty humble.