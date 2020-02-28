New Zealand Confirms First Coronavirus Case As Team India Gears Up For 2nd Test

While the Indian men’s cricket team is gearing up for the second Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand confirmed its first case of Coronavirus on February 28. Health officials in New Zealand said that the first case of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, was detected in a person who recently returned from Iran, the country which has reported the most number of deaths due to the deadly virus outside China.

After losing the first test match in Wellington by 10 wickets, the Indian cricket team travelled to Christchurch for second and the final match of the Test series. Though the threat of Coronavirus looms large due to the first case, Health Minister David Clark assured that the government has stepped up the measures to protect the people in the country from the virus.

The infected person was tested positive on the afternoon of Friday, February 28, and is currently being treated at the Auckland City Hospital. The patient was on board the Emirates flight that landed in Auckland on February 26 and the officials have asked the fellow passengers to contact health expert in case of any concerns.

Travel restrictions on Iran

New Zealand has announced temporary travel restrictions on travellers arriving from Iran and anyone who has been in Iran in the last 14 days will need to self-isolate. Referring to other countries who have already cancelled flights from Iran, the Health Minister said the travel restrictions are sensible precaution against the coronavirus.

“These enhanced travel restrictions and an increased border presence add to our existing actions to limit the risk of it entering the country,” said Clark in a statement.

“These restrictions will come into force immediately, and will initially apply until midnight Tuesday 3 March,” he added.

Clark said that citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to return home but will be asked to self-isolate for two weeks. However, the government has decided not to allow any kind of exemption to let overseas students from China into New Zealand.

