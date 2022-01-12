New Zealand Couple Stranded In Singapore For 18 Months Get Back Home On Navy Ship: Report

The New Zealand Navy has rescued two people stuck in Singapore for 18 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple had been stranded in Singapore as they could not fly to New Zealand due to their health conditions, reported Stuff. The people were also having financial difficulty which made their stay in Singapore even more difficult.

The couple had traveled to Singapore before the COVID-19 pandemic and they had been stranded for 18 months as the borders remained shut. The New Zealand navy reportedly allowed the couple to travel aboard HMNZS Canterbury from Singapore to New Zealand in November as a special case. The HMNZS Canterbury was being refurbished in Singapore and it left the country in November 2021, as per the Stuff report. The couple travelled for 19 days and they were not required to quarantine after they reached New Zealand. The two people were permitted to travel as they feared that situation might further worsen.

The mission involved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) who revealed that the two people were New Zealand residents, however, they did not reveal details regarding the citizenship. The New Zealand navy conducted the mission after New Zealand High Commission Singapore adviser Josh Bibby in September raised concern over the condition of the couple who were facing financial difficulty, as per the Stuff report.

Bibby stated that their condition was “very unique” and added that the condition could turn “even worse” if they were unable to travel to New Zealand aboard a ship. Nick Markwell​, in MFAT’s consular division, expressed that the rescue of the two people might set a “precedent" wherein the people who are unable to fly will head to navy vessels and reach New Zealand if the ship has space and medical staff available.

