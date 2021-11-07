New Zealand Couple Unintentionally Grow 'biggest & Heaviest' Potato Ever Weighing 7.9 Kg

A potato weighing 7.9 kg was grown in New Zealand by a couple named Colin and Donna Craig-Brown, who are residents of Waipa District and live in the rural community of Ngāhinapōuri. As per the reports of CNN, the potato might be the world's largest.

Colin Craig-Brown told CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand that it was truly one of nature's pleasant shocks. The couple further said that they had no idea it was growing there, and also claimed to have no idea how long it has been there as they walked right over that last cucumber season.

The couple named the unique potato "Doug". British vegetable gardener Peter Glazebrook holds the current record, with a potato weighing 4.98 kg reported in 2011, while the Craig-Browns' potato is almost 8 kg. According to CNN, the couple is awaiting word from the Guinness Book of World Records as Doug is kept in the freezer, where it will remain for the time being. Craig-Brown informed Radio New Zealand that they take Doug out every now and then, and throw it in the sunshine.

No potatoes planted before

Colin stated that he has no gardening secrets to share. He said that they usually toss a pile of cow manure and straw into their garden and wait to see what happens. Colin also stated that they hadn't planted any potatoes earlier. He also said that Doug must have been self-sown, and growing for at least a couple of years. Doug's presence came entirely as a surprise to the couple.

The appearance of the potato is also unusual, with Craig-Brown describing it as a "nasty-looking thing". According to CNN, the couple stated that when they saw the potato for the first time, they didn't know what it was until they smashed it with a garden fork and took it out of the dirt to poke it and taste it.

The couple will transform Doug into some vodka

The Craig-Browns have had a "crazy" week due to the overwhelming and surprising interest in Doug. According to CNN, Craig-Brown also said that they showed the potato around after taking it out from the ground, and posted a picture of it on Facebook, which became viral. The couple further said that the aim is to transform Doug into some vodka, which Colin describes as a "fitting departure" for the potato.

Image: AP