New Zealand: COVID-19 Forced Nearly 18,000 Children Into Poverty, Claims Report

According to new data, an additional 18,000 New Zealand children were forced into poverty in the first year of the Covid-19 outbreak, despite child welfare being one of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's top priorities. Much of the increasing poverty, unfairness, homelessness, and food insecurity, according to the Child Poverty Action Group, is due to government neglect as it crafted policies throughout the pandemic.

Its 72-page report shows that demand for food banks increased during the March 2020 lockdown and remained roughly double pre-Covid levels; that those getting into debt through loans reached an all-time high; and that Māori and Pasifika children have been more likely to be pushed into poverty since last year.

One of Ardern's defining topics is reducing child poverty. In 2018, she sponsored legislation in her newly-created job as minister for child poverty reduction that aimed to create political accountability for reduction targets. However, data released earlier this year indicates that improvement is slow, with many vulnerable youngsters still living in damp, unaffordable homes and with families that run out of food. As the public housing waitlist grows, more children are staying in motels than ever before.

PM Jacinda Ardern says she's "very proud"

Ardern said on Tuesday that it would be impossible to find an administration in the last several decades that has done more to combat child poverty than the current one. Ardern said she was "very proud" of the government's efforts to protect families from the worst effects of COVID-19. The study's modelling does not account for increased housing costs, which could further skew the results.

According to report author and Public Health Association chief executive Leah Bain, the government distributed $13 billion in wage subsidies to people whose occupations were damaged by the lockdown and ongoing disruptions. However, many people in lower socio-economic levels were left out.

The salary subsidy was roughly twice the amount paid to people receiving Jobseeker Support, and while it kept hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty, it overlooked those who were already poor or at risk of becoming poor, according to the research.

The report's modelling ignores the government's May announcement of a benefit hike, which Child Poverty Action Group has criticised as insufficient. The government should improve assistance, address high rental costs and dangerous emergency housing, and prioritise Māori and children's voices in efforts to reverse some of the troubling trends, according to the research.