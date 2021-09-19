New Zealand Cricket Board Cancels Pak Tour Over 'credible' Security Alert

After facing huge criticism from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), New Zealand, on Saturday, said that the cancellation came after the global intelligence alliance issued a "serious" security alert for the black caps. The statement from New Zealand came after PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, during a press conference, heavily criticised Jacinda Ardern-led government for taking abrupt decision minutes before the first match was scheduled in Rawalpindi. According to the reports of The New Zealand Herald, the intelligence input came from "Five Eyes", an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. The media report published that the threat issued by Five Eyes prompted phone calls between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khand and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

However, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had claimed that there is a conspiracy behind the cancellation. The Minister termed the cancellation an attempt to damage Islamabad's efforts for peace in the region. It is worth noting that the black caps had last played the match on Pakistani soil in 2003 and if the matches were held as per the schedule, it would have been the first match of the New Zealand team after 18 years. "There’s a lot of pressure created on Pakistan cricket, especially Pakistan cricket at home,” PCB chairman said in a video message released on Saturday. "The fight to survive is the base on which we challenge the whole world. If such a situation is developed (again) when international cricket comes under pressure in Pakistan, we will challenge them once again."

New Zealand government has credible inputs: NZC Chief executive

Refuting the charges made by the Pakistan Interior Minister and PCB Chairman, New Zealand national cricket team (NZC) Chief executive David White said that the team had left with no option except to cancel the tour. He reiterated that the New Zealand government received inputs of threats from the credible source, after which the cricket board had decided to cancel the tour.

"What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team. We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after informing the PCB of our position that we understand a telephone discussion was conducted between the respective Prime Ministers," said White in an official statement.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP