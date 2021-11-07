New Zealand: Daily COVID-19 Cases Cross 200 For The First Time During The Pandemic

For the first time ever during the period of the pandemic, New Zealand has topped over 200 daily cases of COVID-19 infections, putting the outbreak on a troubling path for the citizens of the nation. The surge in the daily cases has further prompted worries among experts that the rising instances might overburden the healthcare system, the Guardian reported.

Nearly 206 new cases were reported on Saturday, with 200 of them originating in Auckland which is the outbreak's epicenter. Among the total, 73 people were currently hospitalised, with seven of them admitted to intensive care. Yet, on the other hand, as per the Ministry of Health, 89% of qualified New Zealand citizens aged 12 and up have received their first COVID-19 dosage, while 78% are completely immunised.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern assured 'better times are coming for the nation'

Further, during the Labour Party convention on Saturday, the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern delivered a speech promising that better times are coming for the nation, as the record number of cases were released. She went on to say that as more individuals are getting vaccines, the degree of protection among the communities will rise in the following weeks.

Ardern even informed that the nation is on track with proper vaccination levels while surpassing Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ireland. She even added that an increase in vaccination rate suggests, “not every Covid case will trigger the anxiety of sudden lockdowns, but it will also mean that we continue to treat Covid seriously and take measures to protect people from it", the Guardian reported.

Experts expressed concern over the rise in daily cases

However, experts in the recent week have voiced concern about New Zealand's soaring daily case further stating that the cases might outstrip the vaccine deployment, resulting in a disastrous crisis. As per the Guardian, last week, epidemiologists at Te Pnaha Matatini published a study denoting a high-transmission situation, based on the current surge in cases in New Zealand. It stated that if the daily cases continue then it might lead to around 2,300 hospitalisations and 160 fatalities between the beginning of October and the beginning of January. This indicates a potential need for medical care which might further be in extreme demand.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson stated that a widespread Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose campaign would be held during the next year, while COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday that he would be seeking guidance from Medsafe and its Technical Advisory Group to Cabinet members in the next two weeks on this matter, as per Stuff website.

Further, according to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 7,456 whereas the total number of fatalities is 31.

(Image: AP)