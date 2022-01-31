New Zealand Defends MIQ COVID System After Pregnant Journalist Seeks Taliban's Aid

The New Zealand government has defended a strict Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system after a pregnant journalist from the island's nation claimed that she had to seek help from the Taliban after her requests to return to her home country were denied. 35-year-old Charlotte Bellis found out she was pregnant just a few months after receiving international recognition for asking Taliban leaders about their treatment of women and girls in 2021. She is expecting her first child with her partner, Jim Huylebroek. He is a Belgium native and has been residing in Afghanistan for two years.

Bellis, who is struggling to return to her country, said that every day is a struggle for her. She further stated that she is fully vaccinated and ready to isolate herself upon her return to New Zealand. "This is completely absurd. It is my legal right to travel to New Zealand, where I may receive medical care and see my family. All my support is there," Bellis said, as per the Associated Press (AP). As per the report, she initially wrote about her problems in a column published in The New Zealand Herald on Saturday (January 29). She had attempted unsuccessfully to enter New Zealand using a lottery-style procedure and then filed for an emergency return but to no avail.

MIQ system saved lives of many people: New Zealand's minister

Due to the congestion of people in the country's border quarantine system, thousands of New Zealand nationals wishing to return home have suffered delays. Meanwhile, New Zealand's COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins stated that Bellis was advised to revise her application or try again under different criteria. "I want to be very clear, there is a place in Managed Isolation and Quarantine for people with special circumstances like Ms Bellis. No one’s saying there is not, Hipkins stated as per the AP. While officials had to make some difficult decisions, he claimed the quarantine system had saved many lives and prevented the health system from being overburdened.

Bellis claimed to have sent several documents to New Zealand authorities

Bellis, on the other hand, stated that the decisions were made arbitrarily. She claimed to have sent several documents to New Zealand authorities, including ultrasounds and doctor's letters indicating her due date is May 19. Despite this, her request was turned down because her pregnancy didn't meet the criteria of "threshold of critical time threat," she added. It should be mentioned here that Bellis had worked as an Afghanistan correspondent for Al Jazeera, before resigning in November last year.

