New Zealand Extends Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan; To Donate US$2.13mn To UNICEF & UNPF

New Zealand has decided to provide 3 million NZ dollars as humanitarian aid for Afghanistan. The sum amounts to some $2.13 US dollars. New Zealand will be handing over the funds to United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), Xinhua News Agency reported quoting NZ Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Aotearoa NZ 🇳🇿 is contributing $3m in humanitarian assistance to @ICRC & @refugees to help people in need of protection and assistance on the ground in #Afghanistan, as well as those seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. #manaakitanga — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) August 20, 2021

Along with the rest of the world, New Zealand has observed the need for humanitarian assistance "with the crisis disproportionately affecting women and girls," Mahuta said in a statement. The Foreign Minister added that donations to the organisations would deliver much-needed assistance and protection to the women and children in Afghanistan. Earlier, the island country provided funds worth 3 million NZ dollars to the Red Cross and UN Refugee Agency.

UK announces £30mn worth life-saving supplies for Afghan refugees

The UK has pledged to extend humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to help asylum seekers. On Friday, the UK Foreign Office has decided to disburse life-saving aids worth £30 million ($4 billion) to help those who choose to leave the country. "The UK will be releasing up to £30 million of life-saving aid to Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to help those who choose to leave Afghanistan as part of the government’s efforts to support regional stability," the UK Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

"It is vital that we help those fleeing Afghanistan and do not allow the crisis there to undermine regional stability," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

The UK Foreign Ministry has decided to disburse £10mn for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to ensure supplies such as shelters to the Afghan borders. The assistance also includes funds to set up sanitation and hygiene facilities, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told in a statement. "A further £20 million will be allocated to countries that experience a significant increase in refugees to support reception and registration facilities and provide essential services and supplies," the statement added.

Humanitarian situation deteriorates for women and children in Afghanistan

In weeks following the US withdrawal, the Taliban annexation of Kabul has led the country to the edge of "catastrophic deterioration in the lives of Afghanistan's most vulnerable populations." On the other hand, there were several executions, repression of peaceful protests, and the recruitment of child soldiers in the Talibani Forces, UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Blanchet read from the "Summary Justice" of the Human Rights Crisis in Afghanistan. On August 24, the Council laid down a "fundamental red line" to ensure women and girls' safety, liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression, and employment. "In particular, ensuring access to quality secondary education for girls will be an essential indicator of commitment to human rights," Blanchet highlighted. Following the announcement, videos of Taliban militants smashing women protestors and journalists in the streets of Kabul went viral on the internet. This proved Afghanistan Human Rights Ambassador Dr Nasir Ahamad Andisha's apprehensions that a humanitarian crisis was "unfolding as we speak."

