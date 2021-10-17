The Christchurch Council has decided to part ways with its official city wizard, Ian Brackenbury Channell, after 23 years of his service. The 88-year-old Wizard of New Zealand, Channell, has been on the Christchurch City Council's payroll since the 1990s to "provide acts of wizardry and other wizard-like services – as part of promotional work for the city of Christchurch," New Zealand based website Stuff reported.

Ian Brackenbury Channell, a prominent part of New Zealand's tourism industry, had made headlines in April over comments he made on women. Participating in the comedy current affairs show New Zealand Today, Channell had said, "I love women, I forgive them all the time, I’ve never struck one yet. Never strike a woman because they bruise too easily is the first thing, and they’ll tell the neighbours and their friends,” The Guardian reported.

The Christchurch council terminated his contract through a letter stating that he no longer fits the evolving "promotional landscape," USA Today reported, quoting the city's assistant chief executive Lynn McClelland. However, McClelland added that The Wizard shall remain a part of the council's history "forever."

Meanwhile, Channell publicly reverted to the letter of termination stating that he plans to "keep going" and "it makes no difference."

Wizard of New Zealand's acts of wizardry

Born in London, Ian Brackenbury made multiple appearances in a black robe and tapered, pointy wizard hat to entertain people in city centres, according to the city library website. Over the years, he also predicted matches, commented on politicians, while his most famous one remained dancing in the rain amid a drought. He was also called to Australia to perform the same. Meanwhile, his prominence took flight since the epic fantasy Lord of Rings film series franchise was known to be made in New Zealand.

Nevertheless, Channell faced considerable flak from local authorities and for his "attitude of hesitancy from locals" when he came to the council in 1974. He had been a part of protests against city-planned demolition of buildings. In his recent interviews, the Wizard also spoke about his fading popularity among the Council members. In a controversial interview with The Guardian, he asserted that "they (the council authorities) don't like me because they are old bureaucrats and everyone likes me and no one likes them." On being asked about his minimised appearances, Channell had said that the Council refused to accept his ideas on improving tourism.

(Image: AP)