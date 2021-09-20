New Zealand: Fresh COVID Cases Outside Auckland Could Delay Lockdown Easing

New Zealand has recently reported 22 new instances of COVID-19 disease in the community which comprises three cases outside of Auckland. This new development is potentially delaying Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's long-awaited relaxation in the lockdown restrictions. According to the Guardian, health officials stated that three households have been tested positive for the disease who have an association with a remand inmate with Covid-19.

Two of the three patients reside in the Waikato area, south of Auckland, and are students at Mangatangi School. On Thursday, one of those children was exhibiting symptoms at school. The household has a total of nine members. Five additional members of the family have tested negative, with the ninth scheduled to be tested on Monday.

Auckland, where most of the cases have been confirmed

While, for almost a month, Auckland had confirmed the majority of the cases and was on the highest level of lockdown restrictions as the government tries to contain the pandemic of the extremely contagious Delta strain. The remainder of the nation is on alert level 2 of the restrictions with gathering limitations and mask-wearing regulations and not in lockdown.

On Sunday prior to the Waikato incidents surfaced, the head of public health, Caroline McElnay informed that the health authorities were extremely hopeful that the infection was mostly under control. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last week that the administration had taken a decision to reduce Auckland's alert level 4 restrictions to 3 by the end of this week.

As per the Guardian, although, earlier the declining trend in the COVID cases gave hope to Auckland, it is still unclear what might impact the Waikato instances on the Prime Minister's decision. On Monday morning, epidemiologist Michael Baker told RNZ news that the latest instances might alter everything. He went on to say that the issue with the Waikato cases was that the place is on alert level 2 of restrictions, which means there are very few constraints on viral transmission. By Monday afternoon, Government will reveal the further lockdown parameters.

Overall, 1,071 incidents have been reported in the current Delta strain breakout, with 337 of them still active. Five cases have been recorded in the previous fortnight. There are 16 patients in the hospital, four of them are in critical condition. On the other hand, approximately 71 per cent of New Zealand citizens over the age of 12 have received the first dosage of the Pfizer vaccination, and over 37 per cent have received all three doses.

(Image: PTI/ Pixabay)