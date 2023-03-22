New Zealand Govt Helps Teenagers Deal With Heartbreak With 'Love Better' Campaign

The New Zealand government, as part of a new campaign to help teenagers deal with heartbreak, has released a footage in which the universal truth has been shared that “break ups suck”. This new but unusual campaign has been highlighted by the government to support young people who have been going through a tough phase and are being dumped. The campaign "Love Better" has suggested healthy ways to process their feelings, reported The Guardian. According to the video’s voiceover, the "Love Better" campaign “is a community of the freshly broken-up helping the freshly broken-up, to keep a little hurt from becoming a lotta hurt”. The video has real footage of young people who have been discussing how they have been going through the process of a break ups, rather than staged or scripted enactments, reported the Guardian. The campaign would include videos, articles, podcasts and other social media content – including on TikTok and Instagram.

“This isn’t an approach that has been trialled by any other government around the world,” said Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Wednesday, the associate minister for social development. Further, she added, “The way that we’re doing this using some of those real, raw stories but also ensuring that we have platforms that reach young people … is also the power of this campaign.”

"Love Better" campaign for teenagers

The motive behind this campaign is not only to help in this emotional phase but also spread healthy ways to deal with it. According to the data shared by the Guardian, around 80% of New Zealand’s 16- to 24-year-olds have been in a relationship and 87% of those have experienced harm that went beyond the normal hurt of break ups. This data has been revealed in the research which was government commissioned in 2022. Further, government-commissioned research shows that most young people (55%) have not been confident or only “somewhat confident” they might end a relationship without harm. While most of the hurt reported was emotional, one in six young people had faced physical arguments in their relationships, as per the research.