New Zealand Govt Offers Pregnant Journalist Stranded In Afghanistan To Come Back Home

The New Zealand government on Tuesday cleared the way for a 35-year-old pregnant journalist, who is currently stranded in Afghanistan, to return back home. This comes after Charlotte Bellis claimed that she had to seek help from the Taliban after her requests to return to her home country were denied due to the strict Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system. She first wrote about her problems in a column published in 'The New Zealand Herald' on Saturday (January 29). She had attempted unsuccessfully to enter New Zealand using a lottery-style procedure and then filed for an emergency return but to no avail, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

"I will be returning to my home country, New Zealand at the beginning of March to give birth to my baby girl. I am so excited to return home and be surrounded by family and friends at such a special time," Bellis said in a statement as per the AP. Her case had suddenly become an embarrassment for New Zealand, which has thousands of citizens waiting overseas owing to the congestion of people in the country's border quarantine system. Bellis expressed her gratitude to fellow New Zealanders for their support and stated that she will continue to push the government to find a solution to the country's border controls.

Bellis was given a new offer to return to New Zealand

She also expressed disappointment that the decision was one-off and did not provide a way home for other pregnant women. Earlier, New Zealand's COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins stated that Bellis was advised to revise her application or try again under different criteria. According to Chris Bunny, the chief of New Zealand's quarantine system, a new offer was given to Bellis because Afghanistan was exceedingly dangerous and there was a threat of terrorism.

'Limited ability to assist civilians on ground since US withdrawal'

Since the withdrawal of US forces last year, there was a limited ability to assist civilians on the ground, he added. "We do acknowledge that Bellis considers herself to be safe and did not seek an allocation on that ground. We have the residual discretion to grant allocations in rare and exceptional circumstances," Bunny added, as per the AP. It is significant to mention here that Bellis had worked as an Afghanistan correspondent for Al Jazeera, before resigning in November last year.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP