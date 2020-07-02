New Zealand Health Minister David Clark Resigns Amid Criticism Over Blunders

New Zealand’s health minister David Clark who has previously called himself an ‘idiot’ for violating lockdown, has resigned from his post on July 2. Even though New Zealand’s response to coronavirus contagion has garnered worldwide appreciation, Clark’s actions, as well as comments, have faced severe backlash. He was already demoted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when he drove over 19 kilometres to take a walk with family at a beach while the government protocol asked the public to stay at home.

At the time Ardern had confessed that she would have fired Clark but avoided ‘massive disruption’ in country’s health sector amid COVID-19 pandemic and thus, she demoted him to bottom of the Cabinet rankings. However, according to international media reports, the New Zealand Prime Minister has now accepted his resignation noting that it is ‘essential’ for the public to have confidence in the country’s health leadership.

After the lockdown breach, Clark even appeared to place the blame of border failures on the reportedly beloved health official in the country, Ashley Bloomfield that also triggered an angry response from the public. While announcing his resignation, the former health minister said that he had invested all his energy into the assigned job. However, he added that it has become ‘increasingly clear’ that his handling of the role is leading to government’s ‘distraction’.

“But it has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government’s overall response to COVID-19,” David Clark said.

Read - New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Urges People To Stay Careful As COVID-19 Spikes In Australia

Read - Jacinda Ardern Opposes Detractor’s Calls To Open New Zealand’s Borders

Clark’s latest blunder

Clark’s resignation came after the latest blunder of seemingly blaming New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield for allowing some travellers to return to the country without being tested for coronavirus. In the video that was captured by media outlets even showed Bloomfield’s reaction of being disappointed by Clark’s criticism.

Since Bloomfield is the country’s most trusted health expert, similar to Dr Anthony Fauci in the US, Clark’s comments prompted a Twitter campaign by the public called “blooms for Bloomfield” that included public buying flowers for the health official. But New Zealand’s Director-general asked the people to donate money to the charity which was also duly followed by people.

Despite the controversies related to David Clark, overall the country has been widely applauded for the handling of COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did it become one of the first countries to bring daily cases to zero, but it has also been several weeks since any community case was recorded. On July 2 the heath ministry has recorded two cases of COVID-19 in a managed isolation facility and has only 18 active cases.

Read - New Zealand Cancels 2021 APEC Summit, Will Lead It Virtually

Read - New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Holds Big Lead Over Opposition Ahead Of Elections

Inputs: AP



