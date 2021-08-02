New Zealand: Human Rights Commission Calls Housing Crisis 'great Failure', Orders Inquiry

New Zealand’s Human Rights Commission has said that the country’s housing crisis has become a “massive human rights failure” while announcing that it has launched a national inquiry into the problem. The Chief commissioner Paul Hunt said in a statement that all New Zealand’s governments have “failed” the citizens and noted that the administrations have “signed up” to a critically essential human right which is the “right to a decent home.” As per July 2021 market report from Realestate.co.nz., New Zealand presently has the lowest number of houses available for sale in 14 years, with the highest average asking price on record.

“New Zealand governments have signed up to a critically important human right: the right to a decent home. For generations, they have promised to create the conditions to enable everyone to live in a decent home, but this has not happened. Successive governments have failed New Zealanders,” said Chief Human Rights Commissioner.

“For many people, especially young people, the goal of an affordable, healthy, accessible home has actually become more remote. These serial governments bear a heavy responsibility for this massive human rights failure which is blighting lives and communities. The right to a decent home, although binding on New Zealand in international law, is almost invisible and unknown in Aotearoa,” he added.

Inquiry details to be announced later this year

New Zealand Human Rights Commission also announced that it would use the guidelines in a national inquiry into the right to a decent home. Hunt also said that the inquiry will focus on selected components of the housing crisis. He said, “The inquiry will engage with communities and officials and make findings, as well as constructive recommendations. The present government has made a promising start on housing, but it remains to be seen if it will do better than its predecessors and address New Zealand’s housing and human rights emergency."

He added, "Based on the Guidelines, the inquiry will help ensure the government keeps its promises to everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand.” Additionally, other details of the inquiry including the inquiry structure, composition, terms of reference and timescale will be made public later this year.

