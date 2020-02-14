New Zealand Introduces Its First AI-based Police Officer Named Ella

New Zealand Police has recently recruited its first AI-based police officer named Ella who has different and unique features from the rest of the people in the force, according to the reports. Ella stands out from the crowd and works as a life-like virtual assistant who has reportedly been programmed to use real-time animation to imitate face-to-face with others. New Zealand unveiled its first-ever artificial intelligence-based officer on February 12 expecting that she will soon be greeting and interacting with people at stations and other public places in the country. Ella is an acronym for Electronic Lifelike Assistant, as per the reports.

New Zealand Police unveil first artificial intelligence officer, Ella.



Ella stands for Electronic Lifelike Assistant, is part of two new digital kiosks police have designed to help reduce queues in stations and to provide a modern way to connect with the public. pic.twitter.com/d3kXXFWMTs — Wazo Security (@WazoAI) February 13, 2020

Ella designed to reduce long queues

She has been inducted into the part of two new digital kiosks that police has designed to reduce long queues in stations. According to the reports, the department's aim is to connect with the public in an innovative way. Elle was conceptualised and designed by as many as 26 people. The main person behind the AI project is Erin Greally. The technology firms involved in the design are Intela AI and Soul Machines. The two companies led the AI and digital human development of Ella. Each and every functioning of the AI-based police officer includes from programming her voice and speech to body language and one-on-one service.

Pilot project

It is a part of the pilot project where Ella will primarily be available at the New Zealand police headquarters building in Molesworth Street. If the new and innovative project is successful, the department will put Ella across several other kiosks of in the country. Her work responsibility includes welcoming visitors to the building, greeting the staffs, directing them to collect their passes. New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush reportedly said that her capabilities are basic during this stage and as she is a proof of concept. He added that the police came across some real benefits of digital person technology.

