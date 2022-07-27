New Zealand Introduces World-first Tobacco Laws To Create Smoke-free Generation: Report

Introducing the world's first legislation that would prevent the next generation from ever being able to legally purchase cigarettes, New Zealand Lawmakers have promised to end the "disgusting and bizarre" control of tobacco firms. According to The Guardian report, the government unveiled new regulations on Tuesday in an effort to foster a generation free of tobacco use. These regulations include steadily increasing the cigarette purchasing age that would prevent teenagers from ever being able to buy cigarettes lawfully.

The new measures, which were discussed in parliament, are considered to be a first in the globe, would also significantly lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, limiting their availability to specialist tobacco shops rather than corner stores and supermarkets, and raise the smoking age, as per the report.

New Zealand's tobacco laws to build smoke-free generation

Furthermore, the bill is currently in the first reading and has almost unanimous support from all political parties to go to select committee, the stage of the legislative process when Lawmakers hear from experts and the public. In 2023, the law is anticipated to take effect. The regulations only apply to tobacco products and vaping is still permitted.

While introducing the law for its first reading, Ayesha Verrall, the associate minister of health, said, “For decades we have permitted tobacco companies to maintain their market share by making their deadly product more and more addictive. It is disgusting and it is bizarre. We have more regulations in this country on the safety of the sale of a sandwich than on a cigarette,” The Guardian reported.

Verrall added, “Our priority in bringing this bill is protecting what is precious: our people, our whānau [families], our communities.”

In addition to this, following submissions and assessment by the Health Select Committee, the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill will now return to the House in late 2022 with the goal of becoming law, as per a report from The Conversation.

Matt Doocey, an MP for the opposition National party, stated that although the party would support the measure at this time, they had issues about its experimental nature.

Besides this, last year, the New Zealand government had devised a new plan to impose a lifetime ban on people who indulge in the act of smoking at the age of 14. According to the plan, the nation intends to reduce smoking to less than 5% for all population categories by 2025, Verrall stated. She said that the administration intended to reduce the number of outlets marketing cigarettes throughout the nation. As per media reports, she claims that the government's intention to close outlets is primarily meant to support the retail industry.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)