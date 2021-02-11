New Zealand Lawmaker Wins Battle To End 'colonial Noose' As Dress Code Changes

An lawmaker in New Zealand has won the battle against wearing a tie in the parliament. Marking an end to a longstanding dress code of Kiwi nation’s parliament, Rawiri Waititi, the co-leader of Maori Party sparred with Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard about what he describes as ‘colonial noose’. Mallard has the job of enforcing the rules and had reportedly previously warned Waititi over wearing a tie. The Maori Party leader, on Tuesday, was even kicked out of the debating chamber after he showed up wearing a traditional pendant around his neck called a ‘hei tiki’.

As per The Associated Press report, while Mallard told Waititi “I do not recognize the member, he will now leave the chamber”, the Maori Party leader said the issue was not about ties but about cultural identity. He told the reporters, “This is a breach of the rights of Indigenous peoples” and that “We have the right to practice our cultural identity”. But, by the following evening, Mallard had changed the course following a committee meeting during which lawmakers heard from Maori.

“The majority of the committee was in favour of removing the requirement for ties to form part of ‘appropriate business attire’ for males,” the speaker wrote in his explanation and added that ties would no longer be required.

Waititi hailed the change in dress code

The Maori Party leader hailed the change as a victory for his community and the Indigenous people across the globe. With the change of rules led by Waititi, several other lawmakers followed the lead by not wearing ties on February 11. A father of five, Waititi surprised many people when he won a seat during last October’s election and arrived in the parliament with reportedly an uncompromising attitude and pledged to promote rights of Maori.

“Mr Speaker, Maori have had enough of being assimilated and forced to do and look like everyone else,” Waititi told lawmakers during his opening speech in December. “We are not like everyone else. We are unique. Being Maori is like having superpowers. There is no-one else in the world like us, and we need to maintain who we are.”

