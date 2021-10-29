New Zealand: Lonely Planet Names Auckland 'best City To Travel To In 2022'

Lonely Planet recently revealed that New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland, sits at number one on its list of the top 10 cities to visit next year. Despite currently being in lockdown, the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak and off-limits to both the rest of the country and the world, Auckland has been named the number one city in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2022. Following the announcement, Auckland mayor Phil Goff said that the ranking will not give a “real boost” to Auckland’s tourism and hospitality sectors as they start to recover from the COVID-19 lockdowns and borders reopen.

“Lonely Planet’s promotion of Auckland as the best city in the world to travel to in 2022 is a fantastic acknowledgement of what Tāmaki Makaurau has to offer. It will give a real boost to Auckland’s tourism and hospitality sectors as they start to recover from the COVID-19 lockdowns and borders reopen,” Goff said as per a press release.

The mayor further went on to say that now Aucklanders and New Zealanders have the first chance to explore and rediscover everything the city has to offer. He noted that the pandemic and the COVID induced lockdowns have been tough, however, Goff added that now, with vaccination rates tracking well and the Government’s COVID-19 Protection Framework outlining a pathway to reduced restrictions, “let’s take full advantage of enjoying our region when the opportunity comes”.

Auckland’s COVID-induced restrictions

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the timeframe for New Zealand and Auckland to relax their borders is still unclear. For now, any prospective visitors, even those from elsewhere within the nation, must be granted a legal exemption to cross the policed boundary to the city. Auckland is in a level 3 crackdown, with most restaurants and shops closed and a ban on indoor gatherings.

Only New Zealand citizens and permanent residents of those with essential worker visas are allowed to fly to Auckland. But, earlier this week, the government reportedly signalled that it would begin shortening quarantine stays for fully vaccinated travellers, and allowing some returnees to isolate at home at some point before March 2022. However, the officials also clarified that their priority was facilitating the return of overseas New Zealanders before allowing in tourists.

(Image: Unsplash)