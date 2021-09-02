New Zealand: Man Escapes Hotel COVID Quarantine In Auckland, Promptly Arrested By Police

A Coronavirus positive person in New Zealand recently faced criminal charges as he fled from his quarantine in an Auckland hotel. According to the officials, he went home after escaping the hotel. As per an arrangement done in New Zealand, those who are tested positive for the virus are frequently compelled to quarantine themselves at military-run motels.

The guy who escaped quarantine

The officials speculated that the guy allegedly fled early in the morning on Thursday and was on the loose for nearly 12 hours before being apprehended by the police, approximately 10 kilometres (6 miles) away from the hotel. Stating the matter, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins told the media that it is still not evident how the person left the hotel. Yet, as per the close-circuit cameras, it is seen that a guy was hiding in a bush as a security officer passed by.

If the man is found to be guilty of refusing to follow a health order issued by the government, he might face a penalty or get charges up to six months in prison under the new Covid-19 legislation approved last year. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is currently causing trouble in Auckland, New Zealand.

Previous developments of COVID-19 instances in New Zealand

Following a modest rise in local cases recorded on Wednesday, New Zealand health officials said they anticipated coronavirus cases to vary. Ashley Bloomfield, the nation's Director-General of Health, said that all 75 new illnesses had been reported in Aukland in the last 24 hours, with the exception of one in Wellington.

Level 4 lockdown stayed in force in Auckland and Northland, but the rest of the nation was reduced to Level 3 constraints. As 3.5 million Pfizer vaccinations were administered throughout New Zealand, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins stated the country had accomplished a major milestone.

The government of New Zealand is adopting an eradication policy, in which it attempts to eradicate the virus completely whenever it occurs. This was initiated after the first instance of the latest delta-variant was discovered on August 17. The authorities imposed a strict lockdown on the nation. Earlier, on Wednesday, police started monitoring checkpoints on the borders of Auckland to verify that vehicles were adhering to health restrictions, prohibiting non-essential transportation throughout the area.

Recently in New Zealand, 49 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded following a decreasing pattern in cases. As per Ashley Bloomfield, the new reduced figure is promising and further demonstrates that the level 4 precautions are succeeding against the Delta strain.

(Image Credit: AP)