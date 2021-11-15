New Zealand: Maori Tribe Warns Anti-vaccine Protestors To Stop Using 'Haka' Dance

Anti-vaccine demonstrators in New Zealand have been instructed to stop using the well-known haka dance of the Maori tribe, as per BBC. In New Zealand, the haka, which is a Maori war dance that was made famous by the All Blacks' participation in rugby matches, is regarded as a cultural asset by the tribe.

Last week, the anti-vaccination and freedom protestors marched to the parliament and performed the dance. Approximately 2,000 protestors rallied outside parliament in Wellington and across the country last week, carrying anti-vaccine banners.

Following demonstrators performing the war dance during rallies last week, the Ngati Toa tribe, which has legal ownership of the haka, issued a harsh warning. Ngati Toa is one of the main Maori tribes. The warning comes at a time when Maori vaccination rates are at an all-time low. Only 61% of Maori people are fully vaccinated, according to BBC. This falls short of New Zealand's goal of vaccinating 90% of all eligible people.

Ngati Toa condemns the use of the Ka Mate haka

In a statement, Ngati Toa's Chief Executive Officer Helmut Modlik stated that Ngati Toa condemns the use of the Ka Mate haka to push and promote COVID vaccination. According to BBC, he said that they are sure of vaccine's efficacy as the best form of protection from COVID. He added that they are dedicated to encouraging their family to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously stated that teachers and professionals in the health and disabilities sectors would need to be completely vaccinated against COVID. New Zealand, so far, has reported 9,000 cases and 34 deaths, making it one of the world's safest countries, according to BBC. They have fully vaccinated more than 80% of the population. New Zealand wants to reopen after vaccinating 90% of the target population.

More about Maori tribes

Maori tribes are New Zealand's indigenous people. According to Pure New Zealand, they arrived from the mythical Polynesian country of Hawaiki around 1000 years ago. New Zealand's identity is shaped by its people's history, language, and customs. After the Britishers came to New Zealand in the 18th Century, the population of the native Maori tribes started to decline. It wasn't until the 1980s when Mori culture began to resurface. There has been a renewed focus on biculturalism in the country since.

Image: Pixabay