New Zealand Might Get Caught Off Guard As Omicron Outbreak Expected Within Weeks: Experts

New Zealand’s two of most prominent COVID-19 experts have warned that the country is not prepared to protect its health systems from being overwhelmed by an Omicron outbreak, which can further lead to fatal consequences. The Guardian stated that Otago University’s Dr Nick Wilson and Dr Michael Baker have said that it was only a “matter of weeks” before the highly transmissible variant of the Coronavirus started spreading among communities in New Zealand due to broader failures.

Wilson noted that even though New Zealand has a high rate of COVID-19 vaccination, the booster dose which is deemed essential to prevent severe illness from Omicron, is given to a dangerously low number of people. According to the report, Wilson even underscored that the vaccine rollout for children between the ages five and 11 had not begun. It is to note that New Zealand is set to immunise children from 17 January despite several other nations beginning child vaccine rollouts late last year.

As per the report, New Zealand’s system for identifying and containing new cases of COVID-19 would be much less effective while dealing with Omicron because the new variant has a short incubation period. Wilson reportedly panned that the country’s traffic light system that replaced the more stringent alert-level system last year is “not fit for purpose” to tackle Omicron as the mutated virus has showcased tolerance for relatively significant social interaction for vaccinated people.

Health expert called for amending alert level system in NZ

Meanwhile, Baker called for the government to swiftly reinstate an amended version of the alert level system. Baker was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “The traffic light system won’t help us very much because it was never designed to dampen down transmission, it was only designed to nudge people towards vaccination.” Until the weaknesses are taken care of, according to him, “we need to hugely turn down the tap of people arriving in New Zealand”.

Wilson noted, “The priority is to have a tighter border so that we don’t have to vaccinate kids and conduct a booster programme during an outbreak,” as per the report. Both health experts called for a “significant tightening” of the number of New Zealanders entering the nation.