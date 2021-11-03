New Zealand Minister Unites Notorious Gang Leaders To Raise Awareness About COVID Vaccine

In a bizarre decision, New Zealand's Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson united some of the most notorious street gangs to encourage the citizens to take COVID-19 jabs, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday. The report said that the initiative was taken in an effort to make New Zealanders realise the 'genuine' importance of COVID vaccines. The minister commissioned the four-minute video featuring some of New Zealand's most notorious gang figures from the Head Hunters, Mongrel Mob, the King Cobras and Black Power, according to the UK based publication.

In the video, Denis O'Reilly, a Black Power life member, who joined the notorious gang in 1972 when he was just 19 years old, can be heard saying, "I have taken a few shots over the time. I have taken my two shots against Covid and I'm asking you to do the same." While Stephen Daley aka Teflon 88' of the Head Hunters, also urged the New Zealanders to make an informed decision.

Notably, the court freed him after he was not found guilty of a kidnapping case in 2016. "I myself have got the jab, I don't wish to put it on any of you but I wish for you all to have an informed decision,' Daily Mail quoted Teflon 88. "I've got it solely because I care about my children. I got it because I wish to protect my whakapapa."

Meanwhile, Dennis Makalio, a Mongrel Mob member said his views around the coronavirus vaccine was a 'no brainer. 'At the end of the day, I'm looking at my mokos, my kids. Whether it works or it doesn't, you know, I'm not going to take that risk,' Daily Mail quoted Makalio as saying. When NZ Herald approached Minister Jackson about the strange idea, the Minister said he approached the prominent gang leaders after discussing with the Cabinet ministers about releasing a video about raising awareness among the vaccine-hesitant communities.

'I put my hand up to do it. I've been brought up around a lot of these guys,' Jackson told the NZ Herald.

Govt sets 90% vaccine shots target to end COVID lockdown

Recently, the New Zealand government has set a target of vaccinating 90% of the eligible population against Coronavirus. The decision of inoculating 90% of the people has been taken as people have been living in lockdown for over two months in Auckland. On October 15, the country set a record of inoculating the COVID-19 vaccine during the ongoing vaccination festival called "Vaxathon". The record-breaking milestone was formulated after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the "Vaxathon" to encourage people to inoculate against the Coronavirus. To accomplish her goal, musicians, sports stars and celebrities pitched in for the "Vaxathon" event, which was broadcast on television and online for eight hours straight.

New Zealand lockdown saved the country during summer

It is worth mentioning that the country had managed to weed out the virus completely in February, but the slow vaccination has again put the country in a strict lockdown. The move into the strictest lockdown underscored the vastly different approach New Zealand has taken to the virus than most other nations, attempting to suppress its spread rather than eliminate it entirely. According to the reports, New Zealand has also been slower than other developed nations. Only 83% of the population have had at least one shot and 62% are fully vaccinated. Ardern said that the country needs to vaccinate 90% of the population to avoid further lockdowns.

Image: Instagram/teaowithmoana/AP