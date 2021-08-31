Last Updated:

New Zealand Minister's Son Waves Deformed Carrot During Live Interview; Video Goes Viral

“That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot," NZ minister wrote in a post.

Zaini Majeed
New Zealand

In what can be labelled as a ‘zoom meeting gone wrong’, New Zealand’s Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni’s son bombarded her interview with a deformed funny-shaped carrot in the background as she struggled to send him away while the duo streamed LIVE on a broadcast. The awkward and yet hilarious moment was shared by the Labour Party MP on her official Twitter handle that has now garnered close to 62.7k views. 

“That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part,” the MP wrote in the caption to the hilarious post. “Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera,” she continued, adding that she is “laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time.” The incident just goes to show the perils of Zoom calls as the minister attempts to hold an important conversation and her son flashes the carrot in front of the camera. The minister was in the middle of an interview with Radio Samoa when he had found the oddly shaped vegetable. 

Internet relates to the work-from-home scenario 

Parents and workers who have switched to work from home during the pandemic delta wave and lockdown in New Zealand commented that they are so well related to the situation. “OMG I've taken to jamming my door shut as no one reads the sign that says I'm in video calls. My worst was a giant teddy bear attacking me whilst I was on a working zoom,” said a user. “Easily one of my worst nightmares. You handled it very well though,” another said. “This is so funny thanks for sharing the lived realities of working from home because of COVID-19,” meanwhile one other stated.” My boy would do exactly the same thing! It’s all about the carrot and it's comedic value,” yet another joked.  “A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time – I see you!” the minister wrote. “Note to self: I will never buy the odd-shaped carrot pack again,” she added. 

