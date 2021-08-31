New Zealand Minister's Son Waves Deformed Carrot During Live Interview; Video Goes Viral

In what can be labelled as a ‘zoom meeting gone wrong’, New Zealand’s Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni’s son bombarded her interview with a deformed funny-shaped carrot in the background as she struggled to send him away while the duo streamed LIVE on a broadcast. The awkward and yet hilarious moment was shared by the Labour Party MP on her official Twitter handle that has now garnered close to 62.7k views.

“That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your son walks into the room shouting and holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part,” the MP wrote in the caption to the hilarious post. “Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera,” she continued, adding that she is “laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time.” The incident just goes to show the perils of Zoom calls as the minister attempts to hold an important conversation and her son flashes the carrot in front of the camera. The minister was in the middle of an interview with Radio Samoa when he had found the oddly shaped vegetable.

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

Internet relates to the work-from-home scenario

Parents and workers who have switched to work from home during the pandemic delta wave and lockdown in New Zealand commented that they are so well related to the situation. “OMG I've taken to jamming my door shut as no one reads the sign that says I'm in video calls. My worst was a giant teddy bear attacking me whilst I was on a working zoom,” said a user. “Easily one of my worst nightmares. You handled it very well though,” another said. “This is so funny thanks for sharing the lived realities of working from home because of COVID-19,” meanwhile one other stated.” My boy would do exactly the same thing! It’s all about the carrot and it's comedic value,” yet another joked. “A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time – I see you!” the minister wrote. “Note to self: I will never buy the odd-shaped carrot pack again,” she added.

I love his smile as he shows you the carrot — Keawe Woodmore (@krv1974) August 30, 2021

The sequel to Chris Hipkins last week. — Agent Smith (@Agentsmith_2013) August 30, 2021

Fabulous! A deformed carrot is the perfect light relief that is much needed these days! — Monnie (@monniemooboo) August 30, 2021

your son has brought everyone great joy 🤣 — Tom Hawking (@tom_hawking) August 31, 2021

That was funny but also showed you are a great mother. Remember to tell this at his 21st and wedding. — Blindedbythelight (@sw112nz) August 30, 2021

Not the kind of thing on Breakfast tv you want to have happen. — Jeremy Compton (@JeremyC87514040) August 31, 2021

Kids make part of our life, and politicians are normal people with family. :) All good! — Carlos Velasco (@velascocarlos3) August 31, 2021

I'm loving having these moments with our kids that I never see normally being at work. Priceless <3 — Dingus Squatford Jr (@DINGUSSQUATFORD) August 30, 2021

Love the boys smile and spontaneity, had to show mum the offending carrot! Great he can do this! — Alice Faber (@AliceFaber10) August 30, 2021