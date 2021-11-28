New Zealand MP Cycles To Hospital During Labour At 2 Am; Gives Birth To Baby Girl

In an apt display of women's power, New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter, pregnant, hopped on her bicycle early on Sunday and headed to the hospital while already in labour pain and later gave birth to a baby. In her now-viral Facebook post, the Greens politician wrote: “Big news! At 3.04 am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening.”

She further informed the citizens that at the time that she decided to ride her bike to the nearest hospital whilst about to give birth, her contractions “weren’t that bad.” They were “2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity” by the time she managed to arrive at the facility just about 10 minutes later. “And amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping,” she wrote in a heartfelt post, announcing the birth of her child.

The dual New Zealand-US citizen, born in Minnesota and relocated to New Zealand in 2006, left social media in awe for her resilience and strength. Her child’s impressive birth story brought a smile on the faces of several moms on Facebook who congratulated the politician for the “safe arrival of her most lovely little girl.”

“Wow! How exciting Julie! Had no idea you were expecting! Congratulations and such a great testimony,” a user wrote, pouring appreciation for the humble and self-motivated MP. “What a perfect way to welcome this little one into the world,” another said, sending greetings to the politician and her husband. A third user agreed that it was indeed “an amazing birth tale,” while another said that the female MP is truly “a force of nature.”

New Zealand PM's child interrupts her COVID-19 update, says 'Mummy?'

New Zealand’s women politicians have often set an example of agility and steadfastness as mothers attending to toddlers, while juggling their professional commitments. Last week, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was faced with an unexpected situation after her toddler interrupted her during a Facebook Livestream with citizens wherein she outlined her government’s COVID-19 response.

Midway through the update, Ardern’s 3-year-old daughter Neve appeared to have woken up from sleep calling: "Mummy?"

"You're meant to be in bed, darling," Ardern immediately replied, adding "It's bedtime, darling. Pop back to bed, I'll see you in a second.”

"Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn't it," she then laughs at the camera to her viewers, picking up her update from where she was intervened. Previously, the New Zealand leader also took maternity leave and hit headlines for bringing her three-month-old to a UN meeting.