New Zealand MP Thrown Out Of Parliament For Not Wearing Tie, Calls It 'a Colonial Noose'

Maori Party leader Rawiri Waititi has been allowed to speak in the New Zealand parliament without a tie, against which he protested yesterday after he was denied permission from the Speaker to ask questions. Waititi was thrown out of the New Zealand parliament on February 9 after he refused to wear a tie inside the parliament and wore a Maori pendant instead. New Zealand parliament protocols require all members to wear a necktie inside the hall in order to take part in the proceedings, a rule which Waititi describes as a colonial hangover.

When New Zealand House Speaker Trevor Mallard denied Waititi permission to ask questions, he protested and argued that he should be allowed to wear the Maori pendant hei-tiki, which is an important feature for their people. However, Mallard refused to budge down and asked Waititi to leave the hall. When Waititi showed up without a necktie again on Wednesday, he was not stopped by Mallard and was allowed to ask his question. Waititi was happy about the small win he has achieved and has vowed to bring bigger changes to promote the rights of indigenous people and the culture.

'Rules need to be updated'

Waititi said the rules need to be updated to be more inclusive of the indigenous culture, adding New Zealand has a progressive parliament that allows people to express themselves freely. New Zealand elected one of the most diverse groups of parliamentarians last year. Half of the 120 members in the House are women, while the LGBTQ community represents 11%. The current House has 21% Maori representation and 1 MP of African origin, 1 of Sri Lankan origin.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, while speaking to the New Zealand Herald, said that there more important issues to discuss in the parliament than a necktie. Ardern said that she personally doesn't care whether an MP wears a tie or not, but added it is up to the committees to decide.

