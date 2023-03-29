New Zealand Mulls Stricter Law For Refugee Boat Arrivals, Critics Call It A 'sad Day'

Swarms of refugees who are looking to arrive in New Zealand via maritime travel face the risk of being detained for a period of up to 28 days without any warrant due to a proposed law change. The new bill was pushed by the Labour government despite the fact that a mass refugee boat has never reached the nation.

The bill's first reading was on Wednesday, and it touched upon how groups of 30 or more asylum seekers who arrive in the country via sea will not be able to receive any permission or temporary visas for entry that are granted to other travellers, including those asylum seekers who arrive via air travel.

The latest move has been criticized by opponents, who have dubbed it cynical and fear-mongering for a country that has never in its history seen mass migrant boats arrive, according to The Guardian. In an address in the parliament on Wednesday, NZ immigration minister Michael Wood put forward the change, portraying it as technical measures that aim to bridge gaps and close loopholes in existing law to make sure there is “an orderly and rights-compliant framework” in case boats carrying asylum seekers arrive via sea.

NZ minister says mass arrival of refugees is 'low risk' event, but still possible

This means that the refugees now face the risk of being detained for up to 28 days, compared to the four-day period currently. “This is a low-risk event. It has been rightly noted that we have not had a mass arrival maritime event in New Zealand previously and it remains a low-risk event due to our geographical isolation but it is not a no-risk event," Wood said.

But for some, the announcement marked a "sad day" for New Zealand. Golriz Ghahraman, a Green party lawmaker who herself was an asylum seeker as a child, said: “It is the first time that a political party, certainly a government, has made the humanity and the rights of asylum seekers an election year issue."