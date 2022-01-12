New Zealand: NIWA Reveals 2021 Was Country's Warmest Year Surpassing Record Set In 2016

2021 was New Zealand’s hottest year on record, surpassing the previous record set in 2016, according to the country's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. Furthermore, the past seven of the nine years have been among New Zealand’s warmest ever. According to NIWA, the rise in temperature is witnessed consistently with the overall pattern of global warming. The highest temperature in New Zealand in 2021 was recorded on 26 January at Ashburton.

According to New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, the nationwide average temperature recorded in 2021 was 13.56°C. The temperature was calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909. The hottest spell of the year was recorded in New Zealand from 25 to 28 January. During that period, several locations witnessed record or near-record high daily maximum and minimum temperatures.

Highest temperature recorded in Ashburton

The highest temperature in 2021 was 39.4°C, which was recorded in Ashburton on 26 January. It is New Zealand’s second-highest January temperature on record and the country’s tenth-equal hottest temperature on record for all months. In New Zealand, 2021's Winter was the warmest winter on record, surpassing the record set in winter 2020 due to more northerly quarter winds than normal. During Autumn in 2021, New Zealand witnessed long dry spells, warmth and heavy rainfall.

Temperature will continue to increase

Dr Nathanael Melia, Victoria University of Wellington, told The Guardian that the rise in temperature will not stop anytime soon if there is no action taken for climate change. Dr James Renwick at the same university has stated that the temperature will continue to increase in future as well and further insisted that the people will experience a cold year by the 2040s, as per the news report. Dr Renwick added that the increase in temperature will lead to extreme weather.

