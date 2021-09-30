New Zealand Passes Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill, Criminalises Terror Plotting

On September 30, New Zealand passed a law that criminalizes plotting as 'terrorism', fixing a legal loophole that was exposed earlier this month by a stabbing episode. Although the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill was proposed in 2020, it was the Auckland knife attack on September 3, the prompted the country's parliament to hurry upon its approval. Notably, terror attacks in New Zealand have seen a rise in recent times with the aforementioned attack resulting in seven people being severely injured.

According to the new law, planning/plotting a terror attack is now enlisted as a crime and could result in a prison sentence of seven years. In addendum, it also criminalises travel to/from New Zealand to execute any kind of terror act. Combat training or possession of weapons for a terror act is also included in the law.

“This bill strengthens our counter-terrorism laws to better prevent and respond,” said lawmaker Ginny Andersen, from the liberal Labour party. “And these changes will also enable police to intervene earlier. If it saves lives and makes New Zealanders safer, I believe that is a good thing.”

What triggered the haste?

Ahamed Aathil Samsudeen, the extremist stabber who was shot down by the police in Aukland was known to the law enforcement. Earlier last year, prosecutors unsuccessfully tried to charge Samsudeen with terrorism after he was found with a hunting knife and violent Islamic videos. Back then, the judge in charge of the case found that New Zealand anti-terror law did not cover plotting and stopped police from arresting Samsuddin. It is pertinent to mention that soon after the attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had vowed to pass the bill before month-end although she reckoned it would not have been enough to refrain Samsuddin from attacking the innocent people.

Auckland Stabbing Episode

The gruesome terrorist attack unfolded at around 2:40 pm on September 3 at a Countdown supermarket in New Zealand’s Auckland. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said a police surveillance team and a specialist tactics group that had the intelligence, trailed the man to the supermarket discreetly. Although, Coster told reporters “they had no particular reason to think he was planning an attack on Friday” as the man appeared to go grocery shopping. “He entered the store, as he had done before. He obtained a knife from within the store,” Coster said. “Surveillance teams were as close as they possibly could be to monitor his activity.”

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP