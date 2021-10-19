New Zealand: PayPal Co-founder's Luxury Lodge Plan Gets Objections From Environmentalists

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is facing objections from environmental groups over the proposal of building an extremely luxurious lodge in Wanaka, a town in the Otago region of the South Island of New Zealand. The plan for the sprawling lodge was moved by Thiel’s company, Second Star Ltd. They shared an application with the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to build the project on a 190-hectare site near Wanaka. According to a Guardian report, the lodge would include a "pod" for Thiel and a "mediation space". The application describes that a separated 10 room accommodation for 24 guests would be built along with rooms for six people. The plans for the construction were released publicly, which attracted some objections and a few changes. Notably, the Upper Clutha Environmental Society objected to the move and stated that Thiel's idea could cause damage to nature. While a local resident claimed in a submission to the council that the lodge would ruin the beauty of the lake and nature.

Meanwhile, another environmental group named Longview Environmental Trust came forward to express their objections to the selected location. They argued that the selected location was inappropriate and would be highly visible. "No level of mitigation can satisfactorily reduce the level of adverse effects that will be created," they argued, reported the Guardian.

However, this is not the first time Thiel has created controversy in New Zealand. Earlier, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal received criticism after the New Zealand government granted him permanent residency despite spending only 12 days in New Zealand. Permanent residency in New Zealand requires at least 1350 days of stay, according to law, but the government granted Theil citizenship based on his entrepreneurial and philanthropic work.

Theil's plan to build a lodge on his 190-hectare property will include an active farm on one part. According to the description given by Thiel’s company Second Star Ltd, the building will include green roofs which extend to the ground of each end of the buildings, including the same range of plants that are grown in the surrounding regions. The proposed description also informs the council that the lodge will create a large accommodation facility in the region, which will directly benefit and contribute to the economy of the nation.

Image: AP