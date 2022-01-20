New Zealand PM Ardern Says Govt Won't Implement Lockdowns Even If Omicron Spreads

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated on Thursday that her government will not implement lockdowns even if the cases of Omicron variant of Coronavirus spreads in the country. However, she added that the government would tighten restrictions once the country witnesses an outbreak. Notably, New Zealand is among the few remaining countries which are yet to see any outbreaks of the Omicron variant which has grappled all across the globe.

"This stage of the pandemic is unlike anything we have seen previously. Omicron has higher transmissibility. It will be more difficult to keep it out once it spreads. But just like before, when COVID changes, we also change," PM Ardern stated as per the Associated Press (AP). She stated that the nation would go into the "red" setting within 24 to 48 hours of Omicron being detected in the country. Businesses might stay open and domestic travel could continue, but kids in schools will require to wear masks and crowds would be limited to 100 people, the PM added.

New Zealand begins vaccinating kids aged between 5 to 11 years

As per the report, most of the parts in the country is in the "orange" setting currently, which mandates the wearing of a mask and proof of vaccination but does not limit crowd sizes. At least 93% of the population aged 12 years and above are fully vaccinated in New Zealand, with 52% having received a booster dose. The country has only recently begun immunising children aged between 5 to 11 years, as per the AP. As per the report, the island nation managed to control the spread of the delta variant with an average of approx 20 news cases per day.

New Zealand temporarily closes borders for overseas citizens

It is significant to mention here that New Zealand has temporarily closed borders for overseas citizens as well as visa holders for their way back home. Following this, new spaces in the nation's Managed Isolation and Quarantine system (MIQ) will not be granted, according to the official statement on Tuesday, January 18. MIQ is basically an important part of New Zealand’s border measures to keep COVID-19 out of the country. According to Worldometers, over 15,000 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 50 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

