New Zealand PM Ardern Turns Emotional While Recalling Horrific Days Of 1970s Pacific Raids

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern turned emotional during a ceremony at the Auckland Town Hall on Sunday. Even the Prime Minister formally apologised in front of the Pacific Island community for a racially charged part of the nation’s history known as the 'Dawn Raids.' On Sunday, when Ardern reached to attend a ceremony, members of the Pacific Island community pulled a large white mat over her head, as a part of their tradition called 'ifoga'. According to the Pacific Community, the emotional ceremony is meant for the subject who seeks forgiveness by exposing themselves to a kind of public humiliation. While speaking at the event, Ardern tendered her apology for the terrifying days in which Pacific Island people were targeted for deportation.

"It lingers strongly carved in the memory of those who were right affected. It lives on in the disruption of trust and faith in governments. And it exists on in the unconcluded complaints of Pacific populations that these incidents happened and that to this day they have gone unaddressed," she said.

Prime Minister assured Pacific community to release a special fund

She told the Pacific population that the government would initiate a fund specifically for education and training of the community that had faced a horrific period in the 1970s. Ardern also assured the Pacific community regarding a government initiative in which the population will share their experiences of the raid. This would help the administrators in making an official account of the raids. "As part of this, the population will have the opportunity to come forward and share their experiences," added Jacinda Ardern.

What happened in 1970?

Earlier on June 15, this year, Aupito William Sio, the minister for Pacific people also turned emotional while recalling this terrifying day during his childhood. He said the police officers holding German shepherd dogs turned up at his family home before dawn and shined flashlights into their faces while his father stood there helpless. According to the reports, in the 1970s Pasifika people who had come to New Zealand on temporary visas to help fill a need for workers in the nation’s factories and fields, were forced to leave the country. The raids often took place very early in the morning or late at night. Several media outlets were reported that people who didn't look like white New Zealanders were randomly stopped in the street, or even at schools or churches. They were asked to show their identification cards to prove their nationality. Many of the Britishers whose visas were expired were not tortured while the Pacific community were specifically targeted for deportation.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)